Accessibility statement

Yedioth Group emphasizes and prioritizes making its websites accessible, ensuring equality, non-discrimination, and accessible services for people with disabilities. The accessibility of this site was carried out by the web accessibility company "Equally AI".

• The website complies with the requirements of the Equal Rights for Persons with Disabilities Regulations (Service Accessibility Adjustments), 2013.

• The accessibility adjustments were made according to the recommendations of the Israeli standard (IS 5568) for web content accessibility at AA level and the international WCAG2.0 document.

• The site provides a semantic structure for assistive technologies and supports the common usage pattern for keyboard operation using arrow keys, Enter, and Esc to exit menus and windows.

• For an optimal browsing experience with screen reader software, we recommend using the latest version of NVDA.

How does accessibility work on the site?

An accessibility menu is available on the website. Clicking on the menu allows opening of accessibility buttons. After selecting a topic from the menu, please wait for the page to load.

The software operates in popular browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera subject to manufacturer's conditions. Browsing in accessibility mode is recommended in Chrome browser.

Accessibility options in the menu:

• Keyboard navigation adjustment - enabling navigation via keyboard

• Screen reader adjustment - adapting the site for assistive technologies such as NVDA, JAWS

• Blocking flashes - stopping moving elements and blocking flashes

• Increasing font size up to four different sizes

• Contrast adjustments - changing color contrast of the site

• Adapting the site for color blindness

• Changing font to a more readable one

• Enlarging cursor and changing its color to black or white

• Zooming display up to about 200%

• Highlighting links on the site

• Highlighting headings on the site

• Displaying alternative text for images

• Accessibility statement

• Sending accessibility feedback

Contacting Accessibility Coordinator:

If you encounter any accessibility issues while browsing the site, our company's accessibility team is available through various channels for inquiries on accessibility issues. We welcome your feedback.

Contact details of company’s Accessibility Coordinator:

For inquiries regarding accessibility on Yedioth Group's websites, you can contact:

Name: Oren Mondshine

Position: Head of Research and Technological Solutions

Phone: 03-6082528

Fax: 03-6933999

Postal address: Yedioth Internet, P.O. Box 1109 Rishon LeZion, Zip Code 7565233