IDF says military in coordination with U.S. central command

The IDF spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari said in a briefing on Tuesday morning that the military is receiving assistance from the U.S. Central Command CENTCOM and is in full coordination with them both in intelligence and in operational capacities.

He said the Americans have assets in the region including naval vessels and are ready to provide any assistance including deterring Iran.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi spoke for the first time since the fighting began, with his American counterpart who assured him that all needed support would be extended.

Hagari said over 200 strikes were conducted on Gaza overnight and in the morning hours including on Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood where much of the Hamas elite resides and in Khan Yunis, targeting terrorist assets. "We are also attacking from terror operational positions from the sea to prevent their operations there."

