In joint statement, Western leaders express 'steadfast and united support' of Israel

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States released a joint statement early Tuesday in which they expressed their "steadfast and united support" of Israel as it faced a devastating Hamas attack that killed nearly 1,000 people.

"Today, we — President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom, and President Biden of the United States — express our steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism," the leaders wrote.

US President Joe Biden

"Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage.

"All of us recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike. But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed.

"Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region."

Israel has been rocked by the attacks that started on Saturday when fighters from the terrorist group Hamas killed hundreds of Israelis and abducted dozens, the deadliest such incursion in decades, prompting Israel to retaliate by pounding the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Earlier, Suank expressed his solidarity with the Jewish community in Britain on Monday and said he would work to make sure they felt safe after the devastating attacks in Israel over the weekend.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at a vigil in memory of Hamas attack victims in London synagogue

"I also want to say a word to Jewish communities here at home: I am with you. And we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that you feel safe."

In Britain, the Jewish advisory body, the Community Security Trust (CST), said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had seen incidents of what it called "racist anti-Semitism against Jewish people" since Saturday.

During a service at a London synagogue for the victims of the Hamas attacks, Sunak said: "we've already seen vile words on our streets and attempts to stir up community tensions, I say not here, not in Britain, not in our country, not in this century."

"My first duty is to protect you, we will not tolerate this hate, we will not tolerate this anti-Semitism, and I promise you I will stop at nothing to keep you safe," Sunak added

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at a vigil in memory of Hamas attack victims in London synagogue

London's Metropolitan Police said it would increase the number of police officers on the streets across Britain's capital to "reassure and protect communities."

The Greater Manchester Police force in northern England also said it had stepped up the protection of communities amid the conflict.

Sunak declared his support for Israel at service in London for the victims, calling Hamas "terrorists" and describing the attacks in Israel as "barbaric acts" and "acts of evil."

"There are not two sides to these events. There is no question of balance, I stand with Israel, we stand with Israel," Sunak said. "The United Kingdom stands with Israel against this terrorism today, tomorrow and always."

Meanwhile, U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby announced during a press briefing early Tuesday that the White House would be illuminated in blue and white overnight to express solidarity with Israel.

White House illuminated in Israel's national colors

Meanwhile, former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton also joined the choir of condemnations against Hamas's attack on Israel early Tuesday.

"All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians," Obama wrote in an X post.

"We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas. As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Clinton used the chance to urge Israeli politicians to seek unity in the face of Hamas' barbaric attack on southern Israeli communities.