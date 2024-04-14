Jordan intercepts dozens of Iranian threats heading for Israel

Jordan intercepted dozens of Iranian drones heading for Israel overnight in an unprecedented act of cooperation with Israel amid Iran’s assault against the country .

2 View gallery Interception of Iranian missiles, drones over Jordan ( Photo: Reuters )

Sources who spoke with the Reuters news agency said the missiles were intercepted on the Jordanian side of the Jordan Valley and were headed toward Jerusalem. Others were intercepted near the Jordan-Syria border.

These actions are part of an air defense cooperation directive between Israel, the United States, the UK and other countries in the region. According to security sources, U.S. forces intercepted several missiles in southern Syria’s Sweida and Daraa districts, located close to the Jordanian border.

The Jordanian move is notable following threats against it published by the Iranian Fars news agency citing a "source in the Iranian security forces," who said, "If Jordan cooperates with Israel in combating the Iranian missiles and drones, it will be targeted in the next attack."

2 View gallery Interceptions in Jordan ( Photo: Reuters )

According to Al Jazeera, an Iranian military official said that Iran warned other countries in the region before the assault they would become targets if they participated in actions against Iran.

The Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission announced the temporary closure of the country’s airspace for all departing and arriving flights shortly before the attack, and later announced the closure would continue until 11 a.m. "We’re prepared to intercept and shoot down any missile or aircraft that enters our airspace,” the Jordanian Air Force said in a statement.

Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya quoted a Jordanian security source as saying that readiness levels have been raised in all of the country’s districts, which was followed by a Jordanian statement the country was in a state of emergency.