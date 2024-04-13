Nicknamed 'The Rock', a known Palestinian terrorist meets his end by IDF Special Forces

Overnight, the Israel Defense Forces conducted a targeted operation in the Al-Fara'a refugee camp, located north of Nablus, resulting in the death of a terrorist named Mohammed Omar Daraghmeh. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that another terrorist was also killed, and four others were injured during the IDF's operation in the refugee camp near the Jordan Valley.

1 View gallery Mohammed Omar Daraghmeh and his car

Daraghmeh, associated with the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, had been sought by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority for several years. Known as "The Rock" in Tubas, a town in the West Bank, he was killed in his car, which was later seen being towed by IDF vehicles. His father, Omar Hamza Daraghmeh, a senior figure in the organization in the West Bank, passed away in Megiddo prison last October due to health complications.

Daraghmeh was the commander of the armed brigade in the camp and had fired at IDF forces on multiple occasions. Although he was not the specific target of the operation, he was shot dead by soldiers from the Special Forces Duvdevan unit when he opened fire at them. In addition to Daraghmeh's elimination, several other wanted individuals were arrested during operations conducted by the Jordan Valley Brigade in the refugee camp and in Tubas.

IDF tackling terrorists in the refugee camp

The IDF spokesperson stated, "IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces eliminated Mohammed Omar Daraghmeh, the head of Hamas' terror infrastructure in Tubas, in a brigade operation in the Jordan Valley and Valleys area last night. Mohammed, a central Hamas activist in the area, has been involved in promoting significant terror activities against Israel in recent months. During the operation, Daraghmeh fired at the forces who returned fire and eliminated him. The soldiers seized many weapons that were found in his car, including weapons and additional military equipment."

The spokesperson added, "During the brigade operation, terrorists threw explosives and fired at the force that responded with fire, hits were identified. The forces eliminated another terrorist who tried to harm them, arrested two wanted individuals, and seized weapons. During the operation, the forces uncovered explosives that were buried under axes in order to harm our forces."

In Al-Fara'a, they are trying to replicate the known operation pattern of the "terror brigade" from Jenin. The camp is equipped with closed-circuit security cameras, armed individuals roam the rooftops and between houses, and of course, there are explosive devices, some of which are buried underground.