Argentine President in tears at Western Wall; says embassy to move to Jerusalem

Argentine President Javier Milei arrived in Israel on Tuesday afternoon, marking his first visit since being elected in November. Upon his arrival he announced that he plans to move Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed Milei at Ben Gurion Airport, along with Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, Presidential Chief of Staff Carina Elizabeth Milei, and his spiritual guide, Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish. Katz thanked Milei "for his support for Israel and for coming to strengthen the Jewish people against Hamas terrorists."

"You are a man of values committed only to truth, so it's no wonder you chose to come to Israel to support our just struggle to defend the Jewish people against Hamas terrorists," Katz said. "I appreciate your recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and your announcement to move Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. Welcome, Mr. President."

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warmly welcomes the arrival of Argentine President Javier Milei to Israel, who announced the relocation of Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem." The PMO said in a statement. "The Prime Minister discussed this with President Milei shortly after his election, congratulating him for fulfilling his promise. Netanyahu will meet with President Milei tomorrow to discuss further strengthening the relations between the countries."

Milei visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, visibly moved as he touched the stones. In the visitors' book, he wrote: "I seek wisdom, courage, and strength to be a worthy channel for the Creator's work. Only words of thanks." He was greeted at the Wall by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch and the Director-General of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai (Suli) Eliav who explained to him the significance of the site.