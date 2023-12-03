Paris terror attack leaves one dead, two injured near Eiffel Tower

One person died and two others were injured after a man attacked tourists in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday. The 26-year-old man, a French national, attacked a tourist couple with a knife on the Quai de Grenelle, a few feet away from the Eiffel Tower, mortally wounding a German national. He was then chased by police and attacked two other people with a hammer before being arrested.