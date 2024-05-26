IDF names soldier killed in action in northern Gaza

The IDF reported Sunday evening that Staff Sergeant Sahar Sudaei, 20, a soldier of the Givati Brigade's 435th Battalion, from Tel Aviv, was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

