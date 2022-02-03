Gantz meets Bahrain king, signs defense cooperation agreement

Gantz also met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Bin Hamad al Khalifa, as well as the commander of the Bahrain armed forces and Defense Minister, Abdulla bin Hasan Al Nuaimi who co-signed the historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the defense establishments of the two countries.

formalizing Israel's relations with Bahrain and the UAE and will promote intelligence sharing, joint military drills and closer ties between the defense industries in both nations and was the pinnacle of the visit along with the successful meeting with the king and the Bahraini leaders.

Sources close to Gantz expressed their optimism that the visit will help advance a close and intimate relationship between Israel and Bahrain.

Gantz who was received with honors, thanked the king for his hospitality and his support of broadening bi-lateral ties and the economic and civilian agreements signed thus far, solidifying the defense cooperation.

