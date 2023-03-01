Former head of Israel's security agency slams 'government of terror'

A former head of the Shin Bet security agency said Wednesday the right-wing coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “a government of terror.”

Speaking at a mass rally against the planned judicial overhaul, Yuval Diskin said he was fighting not only against the controversial legislation, but also "for the future of Israel’s democracy."

3 View gallery Yuval Diskin; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Michal Fatal )

"My heart goes to the families of the victims who were killed in recent terror attacks, and know the Shin Bet, IDF, and police forces continue their efforts to bring them to justice quickly and proficiently.

"My heart is also with the residents of Huwara, which suffered a terrible pogrom at the hands of hundreds of Jewish thugs,” he added. “I am ashamed and embarrassed by their actions. They and their rabbis are part of a cult, and will never be my brothers. They bring shame, and we must hold them accountable and bring them to justice.”

Diskin also criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

3 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Knesset ( Photo: Yoav Dudkiewicz )

“Our personal safety was placed in the hands of a pyromaniac, who works to establish a binational state. They do so while ruining our economy and diplomatic relations with the U.S. and other states in the region.

“The fact that the judicial overhaul is still being pushed, damages our unity. This is why Israel is now finding itself on the edge of social collapse. We may find ourselves facing a civil war in a matter of weeks.

He also called Netanyahu’s terms in the premier office as a "coup" that has ruined Israel’s national unity "by making us hate one another, by turning his supporters into religious zealots, and by spreading lies and fake news."

3 View gallery Mass anti-government rally in Israel on Wednesday ( Photo: AFP )

“The most common denominator that brings Jews, Christians, and Muslims together in Israel is its democracy,” Diskin said. “Without democracy, values, and separation of power, Israel will cease to exist.”

Finally, Diskin said protestors should keep fighting in democratic and legal manner against the judicial overhaul.