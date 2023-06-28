Former AG rejects claims option of Netanyahu resignation plays part in criminal indictment

Former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said there was no consideration given to whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would resign from power, in the decision to indict him for corruption. "The only consideration before us was whether there was sufficient interest to convict the prime minister and if the public interest was served," Mandelblit said. Earlier, former Commissioner Roni Alsheikh said in an interview earlier that the police anticipated Benjamin Netanyahu would resign following his indictment.

Netanyahu has been on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, in the Jerusalem District Court since early in 2020, facing charges he denies. His indictment is seen as a primary reason for his push to change the Judicial system after having previously been a staunch defender of the independence of the Supreme Court.

In an interview on Israel's army radio, the retired commissioner said it that since Netanyahu had spoken out clearly about the need for former prime minister Ehud Olmert to resign when he was facing criminal charges, it was impossible to believe he would now refuse to step down or that his party would not force him to do so, 'for the good of the country.'

Olmert resigned as prime minister when he was still under investigation and before any charges were made. He ultimately served an eight-month prison term out of a 27-month sentence for accepting a bribe.

Alsheikh's comments caused immediate outrage from right-wing politicians who had long claimed that the case against the prime minister was trumped up.