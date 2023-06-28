Israel seeks extradition of suspect from Morocco, the 1st since Abraham Accords

Suspect wanted in connection with bombing

Israel asked Morocco for the extradition of an Israeli Arab citizen wanted in connection to a bombing of a Health Ministry facility in Nazareth in 2021. This is Israel's first request for extradition from the North African nation since the signing of the Abraham Accords.
Nassim Khalibat who escaped from Israel in March 2022, was arrested in Rabat last January prompting the Israeli request despite the fact that there is no signed extradition agreement in place between Israel and Morocco. A judge ruled in favor of the extradition but the Moroccan Minister of Justice has thus far failed to sign the extradition order.
Nassim Khalibat
According to the official extradition request submitted by the Israeli Justice Ministry, Khalibat, a 21-year-old resident of the Bedouin town of Basmat Tab'un, along with his brother and another relative, detonated an explosive device in the Ministry of Health in Nazareth on November 8, 2021.
The exact motive remains unclear, as the initial investigation by the Shin Bet suggested it may have been a result of a dispute rather than an Israeli-Arab issue. While Khalibat managed to flee the country, the other two suspects were apprehended and are currently standing trial in the Nazareth District Court.
Despite Khalibat's claims of innocence and his request to stand trial in Israel, he remains in custody in a prison outside the Moroccan capital. He complained about the harsh conditions he is facing, and his family alleged that the Israeli consul, Dorit Reuveni, has not visited him as required by consular obligations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not addressed these allegations. Khalibat's lawyer, Nick Kaufman, expresses concern over the delay in extradition, suggesting a potential risk to the dignity of the Kingdom of Morocco. Additionally, Khalibat, who has health issues, endures challenging detention conditions.
