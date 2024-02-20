Soldier dies a week after being injured in Gaza

His brother, Dov Morell, eulogized him in posts on the social media platform X. "My dear and beloved brother Maoz returned his soul to heaven tonight. Maoz died in the hospital, we had time to read the viduy (confession) around his bed, his parents and siblings. He is the first brother whose birth I remember, and I hope and pray very much that he is also the last brother to die in my lifetime." Dov noted that his brother's funeral will take place at noon on Tuesday on Mount Herzl, and called the public to join in paying their last respects, as well as make shiva visits to the family's home. "It is very important to me that you come to console us," he wrote.