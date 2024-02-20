Soldier dies a week after being injured in Gaza

Paratrooper Brigade soldier Maoz Morell, 22, from Talmon, who was mortally wounded in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip last week, has died of his injuries, the IDF announced early Tuesday morning.
His brother, Dov Morell, eulogized him in posts on the social media platform X. "My dear and beloved brother Maoz returned his soul to heaven tonight. Maoz died in the hospital, we had time to read the viduy (confession) around his bed, his parents and siblings. He is the first brother whose birth I remember, and I hope and pray very much that he is also the last brother to die in my lifetime." Dov noted that his brother's funeral will take place at noon on Tuesday on Mount Herzl, and called the public to join in paying their last respects, as well as make shiva visits to the family's home. "It is very important to me that you come to console us," he wrote.
Maoz Morell was the son of Varda and Eitan, and had four siblings. He attended the Dimona yeshiva high school and went on to study at Yeshivat Avinoam in the West Bank settlement of Tapuach, from where he enlisted in the Paratroopers Brigade.
The head of the Binyamin Council Israel Gantz eulogized the soldier.
“Maoz hung between heaven and earth for a full week, leaving this world by degrees and saying goodbye to the land for which he had fought and which he loved. His amazing family surrounded him with love until he returned his soul to its creator. We weep and mourn for the dear youth, from the younger and better generation of Binyamin, that led us forward in values, character traits and on the battlefield. We will assist the Morell family in any way needed.”