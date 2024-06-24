Paris hotel refuses Israelis' reservation, throws them and small child out

The Novotel Porte de Versailles hotel in Paris refused to honor a reservation for a room made by an Israeli couple and cast them and their three-year-old child out on the street in the middle of the night, the French La Parisien newspaper reported on Monday. The couple complained with the police and Accor, the hotel's parent company launched an internal investigation.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Mahmoud Omri, his wife and daughter arrived at the hotel after reserving a room for three nights for 935 Euro. The receptionist who took their reservation request had left and her replacement denied that a reservation was made.

His demeanor changed when he saw our Israeli passports," Mahmoud told the paper. "He suddenly said we would have to pay 1,219 for the room and that our reservation was invalid," Mahmoud said he then checked other arriving guests in.

2 View gallery Novotel Porte de Versailles hotel ( Photo: Google Maps )

"When I showed him the reservation that I had made through the Booking website, he said the hotel was fully booked," he said adding that the receptionist was offensive and rude. "Israel, you think you are kings of the world, you will not get a room in this hotel," the receptionist told the couple.

When Mahmoud tried to enlist the help of the hotel security guard, he failed and the guard sided with the receptionist. The couple was thrown out of the establishment with their young child and booked into a hotel at the Airport. On Friday they lodged their complaint with the police.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

According to La Parisien, Accor offered to compensate the family. The hotel said in response to questions from the media that the hotel was full and that the Israelis asked for a reduced price for a suit. "The exchange became loud and the receptionist was the one to call the police," the hotel said.

Israel's Ambassador to France Joshua Zarka said he expected the hotel to assist the police investigation and that he had full confidence in the French authorities who said the hotel staff involved would never again be allowed to discriminate against guests.