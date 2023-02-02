Israeli delegation returns from Khartoum after talks of normalization

The President of Chad Mahamat Déby said: “Today I want to give a thought to my father, who was a very brave man, a man with a vision, we are here today to officially open the embassy with the help of God and thanks to the courage of my fathers and his vision, and also thanks to you, Mr. Prime Minister Netanyahu. You started the relationship with my father. Today I am here with you and I intend to continue what the two of you started in 2019.”