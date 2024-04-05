Iranians burn Israeli flags during 'Quds Day' parade: 'Israel cannot dodge repercussions of its actions'

Today, the streets of Tehran were flooded with tens of thousands of people, marking the annual Iranian "Quds Day" ("Jerusalem Day"). This event, which takes place on the last Friday of Ramadan each year, is a show of solidarity with Palestinians and a protest against the United States and Israel. A poignant sight at the demonstration was the presence of seven coffins, representing the Iranians who lost their lives in a recent attack in Damascus, an incident that Israel is believed to have orchestrated. The crowd, fueled by their shared grief and anger, chanted "Death to America and Israel" and set fire to the flags of both nations.

The procession, which began in the heart of the Iranian capital, was a solemn affair. The coffins of the victims, including Hassan Mahdawi, the commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, were carried on two trucks. The crowd, waving flags of Hezbollah, Palestine, and Lebanon, followed the trucks, which were adorned with portraits of the victims and the inscription: "The path of the martyrs to Jerusalem."

The assassination has stirred feelings of anger and humiliation in Iran, leading to fears in Israel of a severe response. These feelings were palpable in the procession. A sign in a central square quoted Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, saying, "we will make the cruel Zionist regime regret committing this crime."

The march saw the participation of several notable figures, including the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziad Nakhala, and the deputy head of Hezbollah's "Jihad Council," Nabil Qaouk. They were joined by the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and his predecessor Hassan Rouhani. Clips from demonstrations held in other cities across the country were broadcast on Iranian television, and further protests are expected in cities across Lebanon, Syria, and other countries associated with the Shiite-Iranian "axis of resistance."

In a move to leverage the event, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards issued yet another threat to Israel, asserting that its existence is solely due to "the revitalization of the US and the West." He warned, "If this rejuvenation ends, the entity will collapse - a day that's not far off." He further claimed that "Gaza, despite facing the world's powers, stands strong. The Zionists are left with no option but to surrender."

Salami added a menacing tone, stating adamantly that "Israel cannot dodge the repercussions of its actions." He issued a clear warning, "Any act of aggression against Iran will not go unanswered." He continued, "Israel is well aware of the consequences. The messages we're receiving from Gaza indicate there's no issue with 'resolute resistance.'"

During the march, the Iranian Defense Minister, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, spoke to Al-Mayadeen, predicting that "Israel will receive a powerful backlash for assassinating the Iranian advisers in Syria. The Palestinians are destined for a definitive victory. Today, all the world's peoples and resistance forces stand in solidarity with the Palestinians."

The leader of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, the pro-Iranian militias operating in Iraq, also joined the march, issuing threats to Israel. He declared, "We're a fundamental part of this battle, awaiting the revolutionary leader's decision on our response to the Israeli attack. The current situation in the resistance axis in Yemen, Iraq, Palestine, and Iran signals the impending demise of Israel."

Nakhala, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, spoke too, underscoring the "unified front of the resistance axis, extending from Iran and Iraq to Yemen, Palestine, and Syria." He asserted, "The resistance axis is robust. The ongoing events in southern Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq affirm the unity, might, and preparedness of the axis in its fight against Israel."

Today was supposed to mark the funerals of the victims of the attack in Damascus. However, reports from the Al-Mayadeen network suggest that the body of Hassan Mahdawi will be transported to his birthplace, Isfahan, where his funeral will be held tomorrow.