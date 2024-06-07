Israel secures full control over entire Gaza-Egypt border, report says

Israel has secured full control over the Philadelphi Corridor, extending from Kerem Shalom to the coastline and stretching the entire Gaza-Egypt border, Qatari newspaper the New Arab reported Friday afternoon.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing local residents, that the IDF attempted a westward advance in the area as it pounded Rafah from the air and ground overnight.

2 View gallery IDF tanks in southern Gaza's Rafah ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Fierce gun battles between Israeli troops and Hamas-led Palestinian fighters were also taking place.

Residents said tanks that have taken control along the borderline with Egypt made several raids toward the west and the center of the southern city, wounding several residents who had been trapped inside their homes and were taken by surprise.

"I think the occupation forces are trying to reach the beach area of Rafah, the raids and the bombing overnight were tactical, they entered under heavy fire before they retreated," said one Palestinian man.

"It was one of the worst nights, some people were wounded inside their homes, before being evacuated this morning," he told Reuters via a chat app.

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Israeli forces have also operated inside the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on the ground, while it kept two other camps and a city nearby under heavy bombardment from planes and tanks, killing and wounding several Palestinians, medics said.

The armed wings of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and smaller other groups reported their fighters carried out attacks against Israeli forces in several areas in central and southern the enclave.

Meanwhile, Qatari and Egyptian mediators, backed by the United States, have stepped up efforts to reach a cease-fire deal , that will halt hostilities and see the release of Israeli hostages and a number of Palestinians jailed by Israel, but sources close to the talks said there were no signs of a breakthrough.