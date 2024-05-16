At least 2 dead in IDF targeted strike in S. Lebanon, report









IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon ( IDF )





At least two people were reported to have been killed in what appeared to be a targeted killing carried out by Israel Lebanese media said on Thursday. A vehicle in Metullah suffered a direct hit from Hezbollah fire.

According to report in the Hezbollah affiliated al Manar outlet, a drone fired missiles at a car that was near a gathering of people ahead of the funeral procession of Hussein Ibrahim Makki, a senior Hezbollah commander, killed in another Israeli strike on Tuesday, while further Israeli strikes were carried out in the South Lebanon area and further north inside Lebanon.

2 View gallery IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon

Earlier Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets, missiles and drones at Israel's Galilee and Golan Heights regions claiming they were targeting military instillations. Sirens blared from the early morning hours along the Israel-Lebanon border and fires broke out on the Golan Heights as a result of the intercept of incoming projectiles by the aerial defense systems.

2 View gallery Brushfire on the Golan Heights after a Hezbollah attack on Thursday ( Photo: Jalaa Marey / AFP )

On Wednesday, A Hezbollah drone hit a sensitive military site near Tiberias in an attack that reached furthest south across the border. The IDF said it was assessing the damage to the site which housed surveillance balloons.

In response to that attack, the military struck a Hezbollah production site for precise missiles in the area of Baalbek, 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the border.