Israel reveals Syrian facilities used by Iran to manufacture advanced arms

Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed on Monday a map marking over 10 different facilities in Syria used to produce advanced weapons for Iranian-backed proxy militias in the region.

The sites, which are located in the northwestern city of Masyaf, belong to the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center, known by its French acronym CERS, including one underground facility.

2 View gallery Map marking Syrian military facilities used by Iran

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City, Gantz accused Iran of assembling a "terror industry" in Syria for its needs and called on the world to provide a "credible and tangible military option" against Iranian activity.

He also issued a warning to Syria against using these facilities to produce precision-guided missiles for Iran and Hezbollah, thereby disrupting the balance in the region.

The Israeli defense chief told the conference there had been a “sharp increase in Iran’s violent activity” in the region since the start of 2020 and that the Islamic Republic continues to bankroll its proxies throughout the region to the tune of a $1 billion while arguing that lifting Western sanctions over Tehran would funnel $100 billion into its coffers that will then be used for terrorism.

Gantz further claimed that besides CERS in Syria, the Iranians were also working to establish similar missile and weapon industries in Lebanon and Yemen.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Benny Gantz ( Photo: EPA )

In his speech, Gantz also stated that according to Israeli intelligence, Iran has ramped up its production of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges, including at underground sites which is prohibited by the international community.

According to Israeli assessments, Gantz said, Iran would be able to enrich enough fissile material for three nuclear bombs within weeks if it decides to do so and called