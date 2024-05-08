Tel Aviv mayor cancels Pride Parade amid Gaza war

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the city's annual Pride Parade, saying that the current period is inappropriate for celebrations due to the ongoing war in Gaza and hostilities in the north.

"This is not the time for celebrations," he wrote on X. "In coordination with the organizations of the gay community, we decided that this year, instead of a parade, we will hold a rally in Tel Aviv-Jaffa under the banner of pride, hope and freedom."

"Some 132 of our sons and daughters are still held hostage in Gaza. Tel Aviv-Jaffa is the home of the gay community, it was and always will be. Out of our great commitment to the community, we decided this year to divert part of the budget intended for the production of the Pride Parade in favor of the activity of the Tel Aviv Municipal LGBT Community Center."

The coalition of LGBTQ organizations voiced its support for the Huldai's decision. "We support the decision of the Tel Aviv municipality not to hold the Pride Parade as usual this year," a statement read.

"In these difficult days, when we all mourn and many of our brothers and sisters are not at home - whether displaced from their homes or held captive in Gaza, our hearts are not whole until they return, Pride events will indeed need to be adjusted for the current circumstances."

"Since its inception, the Tel Aviv Pride Parade has been a celebration of freedom, love and equality unlike any other event in the country. And now, in these challenging times, it's important to continue fighting for a free and tolerant future, even if we must abstain from the celebration.

"Participation in Pride events across the country is more important than ever, and we urge all members of the LGBTQ community and anyone who believes in a more liberal, free, and just society to step out of their homes and take part in both the Tel Aviv rally and various events across the country for the struggle for equality and tolerance."

The Tel Aviv Pride Parade is one of the largest of its kind globally, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors from all across Israel and the world. The annual bash was last reformatted as a more modest rally in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.