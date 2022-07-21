Israeli man found dead after falling into sinkhole in pool

The body of a 30-year old man was found on Thursday, after he was sucked into a sinkhole that appeared in a pool during an office party.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

In an hours-long operation, teams climbed into the hole with a rescue dog who had a camera attached to his body, in an attempt to reach the man and extract him as quickly as possible.

3 View gallery An ambulance outside a pool where a man lost his life after being dragged into a sinkhole on Thursday, in central Israel ( Photo: Israel FIre and Rescue Services )

The sinkhole appeared suddenly while employees of a company who attending the pool party, were in the water with mattresses and other equipment.

Sinkhole appears in a pool in central Israel ( )

The sinkhole quickly swallowed water, pool mattresses and other materials as the man disappeared into it, to the shock and amazement of his friends who were unable to help.

A second man who was also being carried away by the water, was saved and taken to an area hospital, suffering mild injuries.

3 View gallery Contents of the pool sucked into a sinkhole during a company event in central Israel

A member of the rescue team said the tunnels underneath the venue and its pool were under risk of collapse and had to be reinforced as part of the efforts to locate the man.

"The extraction was complicated and hard on the team," one of the rescuers said. "The tunnels underneath the structure diverged into smaller tunnels, which could compromise the integrity of the building," he said.

Professor Shmuel Marco, of the Tel Aviv geophysics department said he believed the sinkhole was not the result of a geological fault, but of bad planning.

3 View gallery חילוץ בזירה ( צילום: דוברות כבאות והצלה לישראל )

"It is likely that water seeped underneath the pool and eroded the ground that was there," he said. "There are no known natural sinkholes in that area," he said.

"The fact that a sinkhole appeared precisely bellow the pool indicates it was a man-made occurrence and that the water that leaked from the pool caused the ground to become muddy or for a hole to appear and anything above, can just collapse," he said.