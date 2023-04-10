Ynet and Ynetnews reporter Itamar Eichner receives journalism award for Diaspora coverage

Ynet, Ynetnews and Yedioth Ahronoth diplomatic correspondent Itamar Eichner was named on Sunday the winner of B’nai B’rith World Center's Award for Journalism Recognizing Excellence in Diaspora Reportage for 2023.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

The 55-year-old, who has been working in journalism since 1990, was awarded the prestigious accolade in honor of his extensive coverage of the global war against antisemitism and Jewish communities around the world, including the U.S., Russia, Spain, Poland, and Ukraine - where his reporting proved particularly crucial amid ongoing conflict.

1 View gallery Itamar Eichner ( Photo: Moshe Mizrachi )

Josh Aronson of Ma'ariv and Judah Ari Gross, formerly of The Times of Israel, have won the certificate of merit for their coverage of Jewish communities in Kyrgyzstan, the United States, Great Britain, Poland, and Ukraine.

In addition, veteran journalist Yitzhak Hildesheimer, 87, has been awarded a lifetime achievement award for his decades of devoted media reporting on diverse aspects of Jewish life around the world during his seven-decade career.

The B’nai B’rith World Center's journalism award is the leading award in Israel for the topic of Diaspora Jewry and Israel-Diaspora relations and has been awarded annually for 30 consecutive years.

The award highlights the significance of outstanding coverage in Israeli print, broadcast, and online media on current issues facing the global Jewish community and Israel's relationship with it.