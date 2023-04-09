Mossad denies U.S. reports accusing it of encouraging anti-govt protests

"Neither the Mossad nor its officials encouraged, and do not encourage, employees of the organization to participate in anti-government protests, political protests in general, or any other political demonstration."

"The Mossad and its current officials did not at all deal with the topic of protests, and remained loyal to the value of statehood that has guided the Mossad since its establishment,"

Amos Yadlin, a former IDF intelligence chief, said on Sunday N.Y. Times should emphasize that it has found no proof that this was true.

