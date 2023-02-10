2 Israelis, including child, killed in Jerusalem ramming terror attack

Jerusalem police say suspected terrorist, 31-year-old resident of east Jerusalem, neutralized; 5 others left wounded, including an 8-year-old boy in critical condition

Ynet|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Two Israelis, including a child, were killed Friday when a car ran over pedestrians waiting at a bus stop in Jerusalem, in what appears to be a terror attack.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Five other people were wounded, including an 8-year-old child, who is said to be in critical condition, and is being treated at a hospital.
    7 View gallery
    פיגוע בשכונת רמות בירושלים    פיגוע בשכונת רמות בירושלים
    Scene of suspected ramming attack in Jerusalem on Friday
    The car-ramming took place in Ramot, a Jewish neighborhood in east Jerusalem. The driver was "neutralized," according to the police.
    7 View gallery
    פיגוע שכונת רמות בירושלים    פיגוע שכונת רמות בירושלים
    Car slams into a bus stop in Jerusalem in a suspected attack
    The Magen David Adom emergency services said they received word of pedestrians being wounded, and rushed teams to the location.
    7 View gallery
    זירת הפיגוע בשכונת רמות בירושלים    זירת הפיגוע בשכונת רמות בירושלים
    Wounded being treated after suspected ramming attack in Jerusalem
    (Photo: K Media)
    The suspected terrorist was identified as a 31-year-old resident of east Jerusalem.
    Palestinian reports said the assailant was Hussein Karakah from the Issawiya neighborhood, and the Israeli security forces have already arrived at the suspected terrorist's home.
    7 View gallery
    זירת הפיגוע בשכונת רמות בירושלים    זירת הפיגוע בשכונת רמות בירושלים
    Aftermath of deadly alleged car ramming in Jerusalem
    Medical officials said the other injured suffered moderate wounds, and were all being treated in local hospitals.
    The Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas terror groups praised the suspected attack, but did not immediately claim responsibility.
    7 View gallery
    Aftermath of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem     Aftermath of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem
    Aftermath of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem
    (Photo: AFP)
    Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai arrived on the scene, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was also on his way there.
    The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement, saying Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed on events and ordered additional forces to be deployed to the scene, and an investigation of the suspect's immediate circle to begin. He also began procedures to seal the assailant's home.
    7 View gallery
    Police at the scene of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem     Police at the scene of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem
    Police at the scene of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem
    (Photo: Reuters )
    A paramedic who was among the first on the scene said he was driving with his family when he saw the car ram into people standing at the bus stop. "A security guard shot at the driver and killed him," he said.
    7 View gallery
    Aftermath of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem     Aftermath of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem
    Aftermath of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem
    (Photo: AP)
    "I ran to begin treating the wounded. It was a horrific sight with children unconscious, hurt on the ground. We started life-saving procedures as other medical teams arrived and transported the injured to the hospital. I drove in an ambulance with a 26-year-old man suffering severe head injuries," he said.

    First published: 13:46, 02.10.23
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.