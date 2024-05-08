Meir Kahane's cousin runs over anti-Israel protesters in New York

New York police arrested Reuven Kahane, the nephew of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, after he intentionally struck a pro-Palestinian protester, 55, following a demonstration outside the home of a Columbia University executive. The incident resulted in minor injuries, and the protester was hospitalized.

According to police reports, a dispute erupted between demonstrators and Kahane. As the protesters sought to disperse, the driver allegedly accelerated toward the crowd, striking one individual. Authorities disclosed that three individuals, including the driver and the injured protester, were taken into custody.

2 View gallery Reuven Kahane ( Photo: NYPD )

Real estate mogul Reuven Kahane, 57, is charged with second-degree assault after driving his car into the crowd of demonstrators.

Witnesses reported that Kahane approached a group of 25 protesters while still in his Volvo and asked for a flyer they were distributing. When one protester handed him a flyer, Kahane forcefully grabbed it and continued driving. Though the protester managed to escape, Kahane circled back, veered toward the demonstration, and drove his car into the protesters themselves.

The 55-year-old protester attempted to stop Kahane, but he persisted, striking her with his vehicle. Another protester took a position in front of Kahane's car to prevent him from advancing further, leading him to halt his vehicle. Police at the scene then took him into custody.

2 View gallery Columbia University protesters during World War II ( Photo: Social Media )

Since the start of the protest movement on campuses across the United States, Kahane has often used his social media platforms to criticize protesters, even likening them to Nazi sympathizers. Formerly a rabbi in Manhattan, Kahane authored a novel on antisemitism in Russia, Spain and Poland.