ILTV News unveils high-profile hirings in strategic roster reshuffle

Independent English-language media company ILTV News announced on Sunday a round of high-profile hirings and the promotion of key members in a major roster reshuffle as it sets its sights on future growth.

Maayan Hoffman has been appointed editor-in-chief. Hoffman is a veteran American-Israeli journalist and strategic communications consultant. She has led content, marketing and strategy teams at top-tier corporations and NGOs and has held senior journalism positions throughout the Jewish world.

4 View gallery Maayan Hoffman ( Photo: Marc Israel Sellem )

Her roles have included news editor of The Jerusalem Post, editor-in-chief of the Baltimore Jewish Times and managing editor of the Kansas City Jewish Chronicle. Most recently, she served as Deputy CEO of Strategy and Innovation at the Post, where she launched the Health & Wellness, Business & Innovation and Christian World portals.

Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Health Policy Watch, All Israel News, American Spectator, Fox, The Hill and Roll Call, among other publications.

Emily Schrader has been hired as an ILTV correspondent and anchor. Schrader is an American-Israeli journalist and human rights activist focusing on Israeli and Iranian affairs.

4 View gallery Emily Schrader ( Photo: ILTV )

She sits on the advisory board of the Institute for Voices of Liberty, a think tank focused on European and American Iran policy, and has advised lawmakers across North America and Europe on Iran policy, particularly regarding Tehran’s terror proxies in the Middle East.

In addition to her work as a journalist, she is an award-winning content creator with a following of over 400,000, including 75,000 inside Iran. Previously, Schrader founded the digital department of StandWithUs and has more than a decade of experience in Israel advocacy. She lectures internationally on antisemitism and Iran-Israel relations.

"The future of journalism lies in video, and ILTV is poised to become the premier English news station out of Israel," said CEO Tom Zadok. "Israel is often misrepresented by the international media. ILTV offers a unique platform where viewers can access a succinct, daily news program that delivers the most important headlines accurately and clearly. These new hires will take ILTV to the next level."

4 View gallery Tom Zadok ( Photo: ILTV )

4 View gallery ILTV in the Ynet studio ( Photo: ILTV )

ILTV News is Israel’s premier daily English-language news program, reaching millions through 11 TV channels across North America. It is prominently featured on Ynetnews and garners over 150,000 daily views on its YouTube channel alone. ILTV’s comprehensive coverage, including its daily news program and a range of other shows, provides an accurate and insightful perspective on events in Israel.

Situated in the state-of-the-art Ynet studio in central Israel, ILTV is dedicated to delivering timely and reliable news coverage from across the Jewish state.