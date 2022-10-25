In U.S. visit, Herzog to reveal evidence of use of Iranian drones in Ukraine war

President Isaac Herzog, who is currently on an official visit to the United States, will reveal evidence of the use of Iranian drones by the Russian army in its invasion of Ukraine.
In recent weeks, global media and the Ukrainian government have reported advanced Iranian weapons being used against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
According to a statement by the Israeli leader's office, "Through a visual analysis, the Israeli defense establishment has established that there are UAV fragments in Ukraine that are identical to those developed in Iran."
During his visit, President Herzog will present Washington officials images of Iranian Shahed-136 suicide drones, as seen during an Iranian military exercise in December 2021, compared to images of fragments of drones downed during the fighting in Ukraine.
Tehran has denied accusations it was supplying weapons to the Russians.
In the statement, President Herzog called out the Islamic Republic for destabilizing the world and mentioned the ongoing anti-government protests raging throughout the country.
“Yet again, Iran has proven that it cannot be trusted and wherever there is killing, destruction, and hatred—it’s there. Iranian weapons play a key role in destabilizing our world, and the international community must learn its lessons, now and in the future," he said.
"The world must speak with Iran in the same language: a tough, united, and uncompromising language. As we are repeatedly discovering, for every hesitation about Iran—there is a price. In recent months, the Iranian regime has shown the world its true colors, which Israel has known for years. Nobody can ignore that the Iranian regime uses violence against its own citizens and is brutally suppressing the hijab protests with blatant human rights violations.”