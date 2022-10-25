In U.S. visit, Herzog to reveal evidence of use of Iranian drones in Ukraine war

President to present Washington with ‘incriminating’ images of Iranian Shahed-136 suicide drones compared to fragments of drones downed during conflict in East Europe; 'Iran has proven that it cannot be trusted,' he says

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
President Isaac Herzog, who is currently on an official visit to the United States, will reveal evidence of the use of Iranian drones by the Russian army in its invasion of Ukraine.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • In recent weeks, global media and the Ukrainian government have reported advanced Iranian weapons being used against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
    6 View gallery
    יצחק הרצוג נשיא איראן איברהים ראיסי מסיבת עיתונאים שנה לכהונתו הסכם הגרעין     יצחק הרצוג נשיא איראן איברהים ראיסי מסיבת עיתונאים שנה לכהונתו הסכם הגרעין
    Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, President Isaac Herzog
    (Photo: AFP, GPO)
    According to a statement by the Israeli leader's office, "Through a visual analysis, the Israeli defense establishment has established that there are UAV fragments in Ukraine that are identical to those developed in Iran."
    During his visit, President Herzog will present Washington officials images of Iranian Shahed-136 suicide drones, as seen during an Iranian military exercise in December 2021, compared to images of fragments of drones downed during the fighting in Ukraine.
    6 View gallery
    תיעוד הכטב"מים האיראנים באוקראינה    תיעוד הכטב"מים האיראנים באוקראינה
    Iranian-made Shahed-136 exploding UAVs prepared for launch as part of an exercise in Iran in December 2021
    6 View gallery
    תיעוד הכטב"מים האיראנים באוקראינה    תיעוד הכטב"מים האיראנים באוקראינה
    Stabilizers of drone downed in Ukraine
    6 View gallery
    תיעוד הכטב"מים האיראנים באוקראינה    תיעוד הכטב"מים האיראנים באוקראינה
    Tehran has denied accusations it was supplying weapons to the Russians.
    In the statement, President Herzog called out the Islamic Republic for destabilizing the world and mentioned the ongoing anti-government protests raging throughout the country.
    6 View gallery
    תיעוד הכטב"מים האיראנים באוקראינה    תיעוד הכטב"מים האיראנים באוקראינה
    Iranian-made UAV engine presented at an expo in Iran in October 2014
    6 View gallery
    תיעוד הכטב"מים האיראנים באוקראינה    תיעוד הכטב"מים האיראנים באוקראינה
    UAV engine downed in Ukraine
    “Yet again, Iran has proven that it cannot be trusted and wherever there is killing, destruction, and hatred—it’s there. Iranian weapons play a key role in destabilizing our world, and the international community must learn its lessons, now and in the future," he said.
    "The world must speak with Iran in the same language: a tough, united, and uncompromising language. As we are repeatedly discovering, for every hesitation about Iran—there is a price. In recent months, the Iranian regime has shown the world its true colors, which Israel has known for years. Nobody can ignore that the Iranian regime uses violence against its own citizens and is brutally suppressing the hijab protests with blatant human rights violations.”
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.