Military reveals Hamas command posts in and beneath Gaza hospital

The IDF revealed on Friday, what it described as intelligence showing a Hamas command center located under a the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. In a briefing, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told members of the foreign press corps that there are areas in the hospitals that are used by Hamas to direct its military operations.
Read more:
A tunnel can be accessed from hospital wards, to the Hamas command and control center directing operations. Hundreds of the terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre of Israelis, sought shelter there.
He showed an illustration of the hospital and the tunnels beneath but said the original material obtained by the military, would be shown to international intelligence partners.
Hagari said the terror group's internal police force, is located inside the hospital, armed terrorists roam through the hospital freely. He said another command center is located in the hospital, used among other things, to direct rocket fire at Israeli communities, while the 4,000 medical and administrative staff of the 1,500 bed medical facility and the many Gaza civilians who were sheltering there, are used as human shields.
He played a recording with English subtitles of a conversation between a man and a woman in Gaza in which the man describes the Hamas command centers under the hospital.
The spokesman said unlike Israel that is differentiating between terrorists and uninvolved civilians, the Gaza ruling terror group was in fact targeting the residents of Gaza.
Hagari also played a second recording in which a resident of the strip says fuel is being taken from the hospital for use by the terror group. At one point one speaker says that at the time of the call, Hamas has fuel to last them through the week.