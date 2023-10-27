Military reveals Hamas command posts in and beneath Gaza hospital

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari briefs foreign press on terror tunnels accessed from inside hospital wards, plays conversations on the locations of those terror HQs, Hamas control of fuel

The IDF revealed on Friday, what it described as intelligence showing a Hamas command center located under a the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. In a briefing, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told members of the foreign press corps that there are areas in the hospitals that are used by Hamas to direct its military operations.
A tunnel can be accessed from hospital wards, to the Hamas command and control center directing operations. Hundreds of the terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre of Israelis, sought shelter there.
1 View gallery
Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City
Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City
(Photo: IDF)
Illustration of Hamas use of Gaza hospital
(IDF)

He showed an illustration of the hospital and the tunnels beneath but said the original material obtained by the military, would be shown to international intelligence partners.
Hagari said the terror group's internal police force, is located inside the hospital, armed terrorists roam through the hospital freely. He said another command center is located in the hospital, used among other things, to direct rocket fire at Israeli communities, while the 4,000 medical and administrative staff of the 1,500 bed medical facility and the many Gaza civilians who were sheltering there, are used as human shields.
He played a recording with English subtitles of a conversation between a man and a woman in Gaza in which the man describes the Hamas command centers under the hospital.
Hamas HQ under hospital 
(IDF)

The spokesman said unlike Israel that is differentiating between terrorists and uninvolved civilians, the Gaza ruling terror group was in fact targeting the residents of Gaza.
Hamas uses hospital fuel
(IDF)

Hagari also played a second recording in which a resident of the strip says fuel is being taken from the hospital for use by the terror group. At one point one speaker says that at the time of the call, Hamas has fuel to last them through the week.
