Israel-UK ties strained amid Scotland Yard probe of war crimes

The Metropolitan Police of London (MET POLICE) has opened an investigation into alleged war crimes that were apparently committed by Israel in Gaza. The incident has led to diplomatic tension between Israel and the UK, prompting Israel to express dissatisfaction and concern over the matter.

The Scotland Yard's counter-terrorism unit has issued a call to witnesses passing through airports in the UK, urging them to report alleged war crimes and human rights abuses committed by Israel in the Strip.

People passing through British airports in recent days were surprised to find signs in English, Hebrew, and Arabic, specifically targeting travelers who have been to Israel or Palestinian territories.

The signs read: "Travelers who have been in Israel/Palestinian Territories. If you have been in Israel/Palestinian Territories and have witnessed or been a victim of terrorism, war crimes or crimes against humanity, then you can report this to the UK police.”

“UK policing is supporting the work of the International Criminal Court, which is investigating alleged war crimes in Israel and Palestine from June 2014 onwards. Any evidence gathered may be shared with the ICC in support of their investigation,” the poster added.

The investigation is conducted by the UK police’s Counter-Terrorism Command, which supported placing Israel on trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague for years. It will also examine events since Hamas’ attacks on October 7 and look into allegations of Israeli war crimes made by Palestinian factions.

The case has sparked significant anger in the UK. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the investigation initiated by the Metropolitan Police of London, telling The Telegraph he was worried about “the politicization of the Met Police. especially after Met officers were seen tearing down posters of Israeli hostages in Gaza.”

The Telegraph also reported that the investigation is causing serious concern within the UK’s Jewish community and threatens to create a diplomatic crisis with Israel.

The Scotland Yard stated that the UK police have a "responsibility to support ICC investigations,” alongside the fact that there are "higher volumes of British nationals and UK-based individuals currently returning from Israel, Gaza and nearby countries. We anticipate there may be people who have evidence or relevant information to the ICC investigation.”

Jewish leaders across the UK and senior politicians accused the Metropolitan Police of double standards. On one hand, local police didn’t arrest pro-Hamas demonstrators who incited terror during protests in London.

On the other hand, they are seeking witnesses for alleged atrocities supposedly committed by Israel when they are, in fact, the victims. The investigation has also drawn sharp criticism against the police for allocating law enforcement resources to such cases while neglecting local crime issues.