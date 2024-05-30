Watch: IDF destroys Hamas tunnels where troops locate hostages' bodies





IDF destroys Hamas tunnels where bodies of hostages were found ( IDF )





The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Thursday the military destroyed tunnels in Jabaliya in which troops found the bodies of seven hostages last week. The military released a video filmed inside the tunnels. The IDF spokesperson said there were two separate tunnels that were part of a now-destroyed system.

2 View gallery The tunnel where the bodies of the hostages were found ( Photo: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to the IDF, soldiers from the elite unit of the Engineering Corps destroyed the tunnel using engineering tools, mine explosions, and other technological means. The destruction was carried out only after ensuring no other hostages were in the area.

"Intelligence, collection, and research efforts leading to the discovery of the seven kidnapped victims' bodies, retrieved last week on two different occasions, was possible in collaboration with the Shin Bet, divisional field intelligence, and IDF units," the statement read.

"The search effort included gathering intelligence and analyzing indications to create a complete picture, which was relayed to the combat forces in the field who led the rescue operation with Yahalom fighters, the Shin Bet, Unit 504, and another special intelligence unit."

Footage from the tunnel ( Video: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"From this tunnel, in this place, we found Shani, Ron, Itzik, and Amit. The division is determined and ready to fight to bring everyone home to Israel," Division 98 Commander Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfuss said sitting inside the tunnel where four bodies were recovered.

2 View gallery Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfuss inside the tunnel ( Photo: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

As part of the division's combat operations in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza, Battalion 75 fighters killed a terrorist likely serving as a lookout in the area where the bodies were held. Forces raided the location and pinpointed the bodies' locations. Shortly after, Yahalom fighters, Shin Bet agents, and special intelligence unit soldiers entered the area, located the three bodies, and recovered them in the nighttime operation.

Footage from the bodies' rescue operation ( Video: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit )