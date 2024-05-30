Watch: IDF destroys Hamas tunnels where troops locate hostages' bodies

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Thursday the military destroyed tunnels in Jabaliya in which troops found the bodies of seven hostages last week. The military released a video filmed inside the tunnels. The IDF spokesperson said there were two separate tunnels that were part of a now-destroyed system.
According to the IDF, soldiers from the elite unit of the Engineering Corps destroyed the tunnel using engineering tools, mine explosions, and other technological means. The destruction was carried out only after ensuring no other hostages were in the area.
"Intelligence, collection, and research efforts leading to the discovery of the seven kidnapped victims' bodies, retrieved last week on two different occasions, was possible in collaboration with the Shin Bet, divisional field intelligence, and IDF units," the statement read.
"The search effort included gathering intelligence and analyzing indications to create a complete picture, which was relayed to the combat forces in the field who led the rescue operation with Yahalom fighters, the Shin Bet, Unit 504, and another special intelligence unit."
"From this tunnel, in this place, we found Shani, Ron, Itzik, and Amit. The division is determined and ready to fight to bring everyone home to Israel," Division 98 Commander Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfuss said sitting inside the tunnel where four bodies were recovered.
As part of the division's combat operations in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza, Battalion 75 fighters killed a terrorist likely serving as a lookout in the area where the bodies were held. Forces raided the location and pinpointed the bodies' locations. Shortly after, Yahalom fighters, Shin Bet agents, and special intelligence unit soldiers entered the area, located the three bodies, and recovered them in the nighttime operation.
"The relentless research effort was conducted by the hostage headquarters in the Intelligence Directorate alongside the Shin Bet and IDF units. The effort spanned several months and included intelligence gathering and analysis to form a complete picture," the military spokesperson said, "Following this complex intelligence work, the headquarters maintained close and continuous communication with the maneuvering forces to guide them to the exact location identified by the intelligence analysis."