IDF soldiers identify weapon production sites, large arsenal in Jabaliya

During fighting in Gaza and the search for Hamas terrorists, Israel Defense Forces troops constantly scan for terror infrastructure to destroy and weaponry to confiscate from Hamas. On Tuesday, a division of soldiers found stockpiles of weapons and a production site, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

As part of the operations of troops from the 261st Battalion Combat Team of the 162nd Division in the areas of Al-Atatra and Jabalya, weapons production sites and a storage facility containing a large stockpile of armaments were uncovered. The soldiers located missiles, rockets and explosives inside a building in the civilian neighborhood.

4 View gallery Hamas weapons found by the IDF ( IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

4 View gallery Explosives and firearms confiscated from Hamas ( IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

During the operation, the soldiers conducted targeted raids on the residences of terror operatives, where they located weapons, maps of significant tunnel routes and intelligence findings.

While scanning a building, a rocket lathe was discovered with hundreds of missiles and a truck intended for their transportation to launchers.

4 View gallery Weapon production site found by IDF in Gaza ( IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





4 View gallery Various weapons found in IDF operations ( IDF Spokesperson's Unit )