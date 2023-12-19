IDF soldiers identify weapon production sites, large arsenal in Jabaliya

During fighting in Gaza and the search for Hamas terrorists, Israel Defense Forces troops constantly scan for terror infrastructure to destroy and weaponry to confiscate from Hamas. On Tuesday, a division of soldiers found stockpiles of weapons and a production site, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
As part of the operations of troops from the 261st Battalion Combat Team of the 162nd Division in the areas of Al-Atatra and Jabalya, weapons production sites and a storage facility containing a large stockpile of armaments were uncovered. The soldiers located missiles, rockets and explosives inside a building in the civilian neighborhood.
During the operation, the soldiers conducted targeted raids on the residences of terror operatives, where they located weapons, maps of significant tunnel routes and intelligence findings.
While scanning a building, a rocket lathe was discovered with hundreds of missiles and a truck intended for their transportation to launchers.
In recent weeks, the battalion's soldiers carried out ambushes and eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area. Yesterday, in one of the battles, Master Sgt. (res.) Daniel Yacov Ben Harosh was killed in action. After the battle, his team continued fighting and carrying out their missions in the area.