Houthis say US-led naval alliance won't deter them

"I think it will be very hard for a large national force to prevent this. If the Houthis want to continue – which they do because the Iranians do – there’s only one way to solve this in my opinion, and that is to attack the Houthis directly. It cannot be that Israel will sit idly by. We can give the Americans some time to act, but at some point, there will be no choice but to act against the Houthis; Israel has the ability to act against the Houthis," according to Marom.