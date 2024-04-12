Machetes in home of German teen plotting ISIS terror attack

German police arrested four teens in Munich and Duesseldorf on suspicion of belonging to ISIS and planning attacks. The four allegedly plotted to attack police stations and churches using knives and firebombs. According to the Dusseldorf prosecutor, they also attempted to purchase a weapon on the dark web.

The security authorities began an investigation after hearing calls made by 16-year old Albina and her friends where they praised ISIS. Another 15-year old girl called Viam, who has a German and Moroccan citizenship and whose father was suspected of funding terror and collecting money for ISIS, six years ago, was also among the teens in custody.

2 View gallery File photo of German police after arrest of terror suspects ( Photo: AFP )

In a raid on her home, police found daggers and machetes and on her phone they found messages detailing plans to attack churches and police stations in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Dortmund.

In addition to the two girls, two teenage boys were also arrested after the German authorities said that despite the girls being arrested, they continued planning attacks. According to their correspondence on the Telegram App, they planned a "concentrated attack" against "infidels" in Iserlohn, including synagogues using weapons.

The young girls refused to cooperate with the police and reveal their partners to the plot.

After extensive efforts the German authorities managed to identify the group leader and instigator of the terror plot, a 15- year old from Lippstadt. They later arrested the remaining 16-year old boy. The four who have been in custody for the past two weeks will be charged with planning murderous attacks motivated by Jihadist Islam.

2 View gallery German police arrest teens plotting ISIS style terror attacks ( Photo: AFP )

The police were concerned over the suspects young age, the fact that two of them at least, do not have Muslim or Islamist backgrounds, which is indication of ISIS's ability to enlist operatives online, the intent to attack Sports bars during the soccer championship games later this year and that ISIS had already announced its plan to launch attacks.