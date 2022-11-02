Palestinians say Israeli election results prove 'rise in extremism'

Palestinians have been reacting to the results of Israel's elections , with one senior official saying the outcome points to a "rise in extremism and racism" in the Israeli society.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Wednesday, "the advance of far-right religious parties in Israeli elections... is testimony to the rise of extremism and racism in Israeli society and from which our people have suffered for years."

"We had no illusions that Israeli elections would produce a partner for peace," he added.

After most of the votes were counted, former premier Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party appears to have come out victorious in the legislative elections with around 30 Knesset seats, ahead of the Yesh Atid's 24 seats.

The Religious Zionism party, co-chaired by Betzalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, is projected to double its support with 14 to 15 seats.

With the coalition made up of Netanyahu's Likud, the far right Religious Zionism alliance and the ultra-Orthodox parties, the right wing and religious bloc is estimated to have a clear majority of 65 Knesset seats.