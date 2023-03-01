Protestors step up fight against government with 'national disruption day'

Major demonstrations and disruptions to traffic, trains, schools and business took place on Wednesday as opponents of the government's legislation push to weaken the judicial system took to the streets.

Protestors declared that throughout the day, marches and protests in cities will continue, ending with a large demonstration in Tel Aviv and in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.

3 View gallery Protestors blocking roads near Tel Aviv ( Photo: Dov Gazit )

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed the police to prevent road obstruction by what he called the anarchists. "We will not allow a civil uprising and anarchists to block major roads," Ben-Gvir said.

Distruption Day

In Tel Aviv, seven protesters were arrested including a 70-year-old woman who was detained by officers.

At 8 am, protesters stood in the doorway to trains in stations across the country for minutes, to prevent scheduled trips. they carried flags and chanted calls in support of democracy.

Intersections from the north and south were blocked as protesters sat down holding signs and calling on the ongoing blitz of legislation to stop.

Organizers revealed yesterday that several other protests were planned in secret in an attempt to create disruptions throughout the country in various ways. They added that throughout the day protestors will also demonstrate outside the homes of Knesset members and ministers.

Workers of Israel’s high-tech industry, parents and young students, academic faculties and more have taken part and intend to take part in the purposeful disruption of normal life while legislators push on.

3 View gallery Protestors in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

According to the protest organizers, "we’re stepping up the protests while new clauses in the government's assault on Israel's democracy are being voted on in committee. Israel will not be a dictatorship, the millions who took to the streets in the past eight weeks have already made that clear, and now is the time to act. Our determination to save Israel and its democratic values will only grow."

Alongside the protests, additional bills will be advanced Wednesday as part of the judicial reform, including controversial laws. The Constitution, Law, Justice Committee will vote on a proposed law that will combine the Override Law and the Judiciary Law, which allows judicial review of other laws.

According to the Judiciary Law clauses that are expected to be voted on, the court will be able to invalidate laws only with the agreement of 13 out of 15 judges in the panel. The Override Law will make the Knesset able to "immunize" a law in advance from judicial review, even if it contradicts basic laws, as long as it is approved by a majority of 61 Knesset members.

In addition, the Knesset could "override" a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated a law, and re-enact it without the court being able to revoke it a second time.

3 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Amit Shabi, Yoav Dudkevitch )

Other bills are also expected to be voted on, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s proposed capital punishment law against convicted terrorists, which was approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation and will be voted on in a preliminary reading.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara opposed the bill, claiming it contained serious constitutional problems.