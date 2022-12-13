Czech president requests to move embassy to Jerusalem

Czech President Miloš Zeman requested on Monday to move his country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the coming months.

Zeman has asked Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to approve the move before his term ends next March but could face opposition from the EU.

The president even suggested he and Fiala would visit Israel for the grand opening.

In an interview with Rádio Jornal in the Czech Republic, Zeman said that he assumed that this time, the Czech government would approve his request for the transfer of the embassy after the previous prime minister opposed the move.

According to estimations, Zeman's statement was intended to put pressure on the Czech government because he considers the embassy a legacy he seeks to leave behind.

Prime Minister Fiala had previously signed as a member of parliament in the Czech opposition a petition calling for the transfer of the embassy.