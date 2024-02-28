IDF reports to officers killed in battle in northern Gaza

The IDF reported Wednesday morning that Major Iftah Shahar, 25, a platoon commander in the elite Shaldag commando unit of the Givati Brigade's 432nd Battalion, from Faran and Captain Itai Seif, 24, a platoon commander in the Givati Brigade's 432nd Battalion, from Yeruham, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

'If we withdraw before it's all over, it will happen again in 10 years' says father of released hostage

Additionally, seven soldiers of the 432nd Batallion have been seriously wounded in fighting in northern Gaza. They were evacuated to the hospital and their families were informed.

