IDF reports to officers killed in battle in northern Gaza

The IDF reported Wednesday morning that Major Iftah Shahar, 25, a platoon commander in the elite Shaldag commando unit of the Givati Brigade's 432nd Battalion, from Faran and Captain Itai Seif, 24, a platoon commander in the Givati Brigade's 432nd Battalion, from Yeruham, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.
Additionally, seven soldiers of the 432nd Batallion have been seriously wounded in fighting in northern Gaza. They were evacuated to the hospital and their families were informed.
Since October 7, 582 IDF soldiers have been killed, 242 of them since the beginning of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. There are 322 wounded soldiers hospitalized for injuries sustained in fighting, including 38 in serious condition. Since the outbreak of the war, 2,981 soldiers have been injured, 465 of them in serious condition.