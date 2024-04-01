850 גג

Iranian Quds Force commander killed in Israeli strike in Damascus, Arab media reports

Syrian media accuses Israel of attacking a building close to the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital leading to the death of IRCG commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi; Iran says diplomats killed in strike; IDF increases readiness amid reports; Strike most significant since elimination of Kassem Suleimani

Media outlets in Syria and Iran accused Israel on Monday of an attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, located close to the Iranian embassy in the country and serving as the Iranian ambassador's residence. According to the reports, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi was killed in the strike, and five others were injured. Arab outlets added the Iranian ambassador wasn’t harmed.
Mohammad Reza Zahedi
Following reports of the strike, the IDF has increased its readiness in all units and sectors. Iranian state media agency SNN reported that Iranian diplomats were also killed in the attack, including Reza Zahedi's deputy, Haji Rahimi.
The attack near the Iranian embassy – which Israel has yet to take responsibility for - has two aspects: according to reports in Arab media, it seems the consulate had ties to the operation of pro-Iranian militias working against Israel from Syria alongside Hezbollah; the second aspect is the launching of the drone toward Eilat that hit an IDF Navy base – which was reportedly carried out by Iran-backed Iraqi militias.
Israel recently stuck deeper into Lebanon in the Baalbek area, which estimates believe prompted Iran to launch attacks by its proxies toward Eilat and the Galilee, as a demonstration of their abilities.
If Israel was responsible for the attack, this can be seen as a warning to Iran – deterring them from attacking targets deeper inside Israeli territory in fear of retaliatory attacks against their officials in Syria.
Scene of the strike in Damascus
It should be noted that the area targeted in the attack houses not only the Iranian embassy, but also the Canadian embassy and Al Razi Hospital.
The unusual attack in Syria took place after the Syrian Defense Ministry accused Israel of striking several targets in the Damascus area, injuring two civilians and causing damages.
According to reports from Syrian opposition sources, the strike was aimed at a scientific research institute and military positions belonging to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and Hezbollah.
