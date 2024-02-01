Armed man takes hostages in Turkey protesting war in Gaza

Turkish media outlets reported on Thursday that an armed individual took several employees of the Procter & Gamble factory in the country hostage, in what appears to be a protest against Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip. According to reports, the hostages have all been working within the facility.
Turkish news agency Demiroren reported that the assailant took the employees hostage around 03:00 p.m. in the factory located in Kocaeli province’s Gebze industrial zone.
According to local reports, Turkish police forces rushed to the scene and began trying to persuade the man to surrender and release the hostages. Kocaeli’s Governor is also making his way to the scene.
In a photo published on social media platforms and local news outlets, the man can be seen inside the factory with his face covered with a Palestinian keffiyeh, and what appears to be an explosive device strapped to his body.
In another photo, he’s seen holding a gun in one hand and making a "V" sign with his other hand, next to a wall on which Palestinian and Turkish flags are painted with the caption "Gates will open. Either coffin rest or death for Gaza."