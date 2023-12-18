Woman injured in West Bank shooting attack

A woman has been injured in a shooting attack near Ateret in Binyamin in the central West Bank. Terrorists fired at Israeli vehicles near the settlement on Monday morning. The car was hit with at least 10 bullets fired from terrorists in another vehicle.

The woman was shot in the shoulder and received medical treatment by Magen David Adom medics before being transferred to a Jerusalem hospital. The injured woman's husband was driving and she was in the back seat with her six-week-old baby; they were not injured. The husband fired back at the terrorists, driving them away.

The vehicle shot out in the attack





The attackers fled in the direction of Birzeit, near Ramallah. The Israel Defense Forces have set up roadblocks and launched a manhunt.