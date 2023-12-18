IDF releases names of for soldiers killed in Gaza; UN to vote on demand for aid access for Gaza

The IDF on Monday, released the names of four fallen soldiers in the Gaza fighting. Master sergeant Tal Filiba, Master sergeant Etan Naeh, Sergeant first class Liav Alous, were killed in battles in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday

Sergeant firstclass Urija Bayer died from wounds sustained last week.

The United Nations Security Council could vote as early as Monday on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip - via land, sea and air routes - and set up U.N. monitoring of the humanitarian assistance delivered.

Diplomats said the fate of the draft Security Council resolution hinges on final negotiations between Israel ally and council veto power, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, which has drafted the text.

Late on Sunday, Syrian air defenses “responded to an act of Israeli aggression” and intercepted "enemy targets" in the vicinity of Damascus, state media reported Sunday night. The reports did not go into more detail on the incident.

Syrian opposition media reported that the attack occurred in the town of al-Dimas west of Damascus and Sayyidah Zaynab south of the capital.

Two Egyptian security sources said on Sunday that Israel and Hamas are both open to a renewed cease-fire and hostage release , although disagreements remain on how it would be implemented.

Hamas is insisting on setting the list of hostages to be released unilaterally, and demanding that Israeli forces withdraw behind pre-determined lines, the sources told Reuters.

While Israel agreed on Hamas setting the list, the sources said it had asked for a timeline and to see the list in order to set the time and duration of the cease-fire. Israel refuses to withdraw, the sources added.

However, Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy leader of Hamas in Gaza, said earlier that no agreement to free Israeli hostages would be possible before the war ends. "The resistance rejects the aggression of the enemy, which must be stopped - and then we can discuss prisoner exchanges and saving our people," he told Al Jazeera in an interview. "The issue of prisoner exchanges is closed until the cessation of the war."

The IDF reported Sunday evening that Staff Sergeant Boris Dunavetski, 21, a soldier of the 401st Brigade’s 46th Armored Battalion, was killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip.

An IDF reserves soldier, 49, was moderately wounded in a stabbing terror attack at a gas station near the Rantis checkpoint in the northern West Bank. First responders provided on-site treatment to the victim, who was stabbed in the back, and transported him to Sheba Medical Center.

The assailant fled the scene and several shots were fired at him. He was apprehended after an hour-long manhunt.

Meanwhile, nine rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel’s Upper Galilee region Sunday afternoon. Several rockets fell in open areas. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for ten attacks directed at Israeli territory since Sunday morning.

Israeli aircraft and tanks attacked a terrorist cell that attempted to launch anti-tank missiles toward Israeli territory near the border town of Livne. Additionally, several launches were detected toward various areas along the border, and the IDF struck the sources of the fire.

Meanwhile, Palestinian news agency Shehab reported that a fire broke out in a house in the southern Lebanese village of Maroun al-Ras as a result of an IDF strike.

The Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza opened for the first time for aid trucks since the outbreak of the war on Saturday, a spokesperson from the prime minister's office said. The crossing had been closed to aid trucks since the Oct. 7 onslaught by Hamas terrorists on Israeli southern communities. Israel agreed to reopen the crossing to aid trucks last week.

In the wake of threats to seamen and attacks on ships in the Red Sea, the shipping company OOCL (Orient Overseas Container Line)announced that "due to operational problems," it will immediately stop transporting cargo to and from Israel until further notice.

Still, Egypt's Suez Canal Authority chief said in a statement on Sunday that the authority is "closely following the consequences of current tensions in the Red Sea on the traffic in the canal," and according to Chairman Osama Rabea maritime traffic in the canal is normal. Since Nov. 19, 55 ships have rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope, while 2,128 have crossed the canal in the same period, the statement added.

The 7th Brigade is operating in Khan Younis, where it struck the Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade Commander's office and terrorist infrastructure. The forces gained operational control over the area , including the Bani Suheila Square in the heart of Khan Younis.

In the past week, the 7th Brigade forces eliminated numerous terrorists, located approximately 30 tunnel shafts, and destroyed numerous anti-tank and lookout posts in the area. They also confiscated grenades and anti-tank missiles, and found intelligence materials including phones, computers and Hamas guidebooks.

According to Palestinian reports, the son of Islamic Jihad spokesman Daoud Shehab was killed Sunday morning in Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip, in an airstrike on the home of the senior member of the terrorist organization.

The French foreign ministry said one of its workers had died as a result of injuries sustained from an Israeli attack in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip. The man was seeking refuge in the house of one of his colleagues from the French consulate alongside two other colleagues and a number of their family members, the ministry statement issued late on Saturday said.

"The house was hit by an Israeli air strike on Wednesday evening, which seriously hurt our agent and killed about 10 others," it said, adding he had later died of his injuries. The statement said France condemned the bombing of a residential building. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military when approached for a response. Israel says it seeks to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, according to international law, though critics and even its closest ally, the U.S., say it needs to do more.

The IDF struck about 200 targets in the last day, according to the IDF spokesman . In addition, "paratroopers raided an operational apartment in the Shijaiyah neighborhood, and found weapons, explosives, stun guns and grenades." In addition, a tunnel shaft was found that was more than 15 meters long. The fighters of the brigade directed an air force aircraft to attack it.

In another activity, "the assembly identified seven armed terrorists in Khan Younis and a manned aircraft remotely eliminated them," the IDF spokesman added. "In addition, reserve fighters from the 646th Brigade raided a building near a school where machines for the production of rocket parts were located, and three tunnel shafts were located near it. The Commando Brigade also identified seven armed Hamas operatives in the Khan Younis area, and directed airstrikes at them.

The Auditorium, the performance and cultural hall in Kibbutz Sasa in the Upper Galilee, was hit by an anti-aircraft missile on Sunday morning. There were no casualties and a lot of damage was caused at the site. In addition, Hezbollah fired barrages of anti-tank missiles at a number of IDF checkpoints and posts along the Lebanese border.

