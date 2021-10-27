Israeli military court convicts French-Israeli settler's killer

An Israeli military court on Wednesday convicted a Palestinian man of the December killing of a French-Israeli citizen in the north of the West Bank.

Esther Horgen, a 52-year-old mother of six, had gone out jogging but did not return and was found dead in a forest near the Tal Menashe settlement.

Esther Horgen

Israel's internal security agency Shin Bet had said early this year that Mohammed Cabha, who had previously served time for "terrorist activity", had confessed to murdering Horgen over "nationalist motives".

Israel's army said in a statement that a military court had found Cabha guilty "of causing the death of the late Esther Horgen."

A sentencing hearing has been set for December 14.

In February this year, the IDF demolished Kabha’s home in the village of Tura al-Gharbiya, near Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The IDF demolishing the home of Mohammed Cabha near Jenin

Her killing sparked outrage in Israel and drew headlines in her native France.

In a statement, her family said it was "satisfied" by the verdict and called for Cabha to "remain behind bars until the end of his life."