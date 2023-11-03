IDF recovers intelligence information from a captured Hamas base





Footage of a Hamas base inside the Gaza Strip ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Friday that military forces were able to recover various intelligence documents from a captured Hamas base inside the Gaza Strip.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The information obtained encompasses Hamas' operational orders, command and control charts, communication tools, and personal details of both commanders and terrorists within the terror organization. "These materials are being scrutinized by the Intelligence Corps and other relevant units and will serve the IDF in future combat operations," the military said.

4 View gallery A map that was obtained from a Hamas base inside the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Following the seizure of the terrorist base, thorough searches were conducted by the combatants, revealing valuable intelligence materials. Lieutenant Colonel "Z.", the commander of the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion, stated, "The Givati Brigade operated within the Gaza city. During this operation, in conjunction with the 196th Armored Battalion, the unit penetrated the very heart of the base, engaging in fierce battles with terrorists. We eliminated a significant number of threats, destroyed tunnels, and brought back vital intelligence materials."

4 View gallery IDF forces inside a captured Hamas base ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

He also addressed the Hamas terrorists, saying, "We will persist in rooting you out from your bases and eliminating you amidst the tunnels, subterranean passages, and wherever you hide."

4 View gallery Intelligence located inside the Hamas base ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Meanwhile, on Friday Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a situation assessment in the Southern Command, where he was briefed on the ground operations and the readiness for further combat in the Gaza Strip.

4 View gallery IDF forces inside the captured Hamas base ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )