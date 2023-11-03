IDF recovers intelligence information from a captured Hamas base

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Friday that military forces were able to recover various intelligence documents from a captured Hamas base inside the Gaza Strip.
The information obtained encompasses Hamas' operational orders, command and control charts, communication tools, and personal details of both commanders and terrorists within the terror organization. "These materials are being scrutinized by the Intelligence Corps and other relevant units and will serve the IDF in future combat operations," the military said.
Following the seizure of the terrorist base, thorough searches were conducted by the combatants, revealing valuable intelligence materials. Lieutenant Colonel "Z.", the commander of the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion, stated, "The Givati Brigade operated within the Gaza city. During this operation, in conjunction with the 196th Armored Battalion, the unit penetrated the very heart of the base, engaging in fierce battles with terrorists. We eliminated a significant number of threats, destroyed tunnels, and brought back vital intelligence materials."
He also addressed the Hamas terrorists, saying, "We will persist in rooting you out from your bases and eliminating you amidst the tunnels, subterranean passages, and wherever you hide."
Meanwhile, on Friday Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a situation assessment in the Southern Command, where he was briefed on the ground operations and the readiness for further combat in the Gaza Strip.
"The forces are continuing to advance according to the plan and striking the enemy with force," said Gallant. "Systematically targeting Hamas terrorists deepens our achievements, and it will only further strengthen."