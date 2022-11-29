Israeli woman seriously wounded in car ramming attack in West Bank

An Israeli woman was severely wounded in a car ramming attack in the West Bank on Tuesday, the military confirmed.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the woman in her 20s was run over near the settlement of Kokhav Ya'akov. The terrorist fled the scene, but was eventually shot and killed by Israeli forces after a short manhunt. The forces are sweeping the area for additional suspects.

Scene of the car ramming attack in the West Bank ( )

The suspected terrorist is said to have held an Israeli work permit and was employed at Rami Levy supermarket branch at Sha'ar Binyamin industrial zone in the West Bank

According to a preliminary investigation, as troops began to chase after him, he reached an obstruction set up by the police.

He then exited the vehicle, and was shot by the officers in the middle of a busy road.

The chase and neutralization of the terrorist who carried out the car ramming attack in the West Bank ( )

Medics treated the wounded woman on site, before Magen David Adom emergency services transported her to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

"We arrived quickly to the scene, the injured woman was laying on the street, close to a roundabout, while conscious and sustaining bruises on her head and upper body," said an MDA paramedic.

1 View gallery Scene of the car ramming attack in the West Bank

"We were told that a car hit her and fled. We quickly brought her on to the ambulance while giving her medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and medication against the pain, and we evacuated her to an intensive care ambulance, that took her to the hospital in serious and stable condition."