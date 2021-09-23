By overwhelming majority, House approves funding for Iron Dome

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation to provide $1 billion to Israel to replenish its "Iron Dome" missile-defense system.

The vote came just two days after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill after some members of the Democratic Party said they would vote against the bill if the allocation of funds to Israel was not removed.

3 צפייה בגלריה House votes on $1 billion in aid for Israel to replenish the Iron Dome missile defense system on Thursday ( Photo: Screenshot )





The House backed the measure by 420 to 9.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the vote was a "resounding response" to those challenging the United States' support of Israel.

"Thanks to all members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic and Republican alike, for their sweeping support for Israel and the commitment to its security. Those who try to challenge this support got a resounding response today," Bennett said

In the debate that preceded the vote, Representative Rashida Tlaib said Israel was an "apartheid state" claiming the house must discuss the protection of Palestinians from Israeli attacks.

"I firmly believe our country must oppose selling weapons to anyone, anywhere without human rights law compliance" Tlaib said.

3 צפייה בגלריה House majority speaker Steny Hoyer speaking in congress ahead of the vote on funding the Iron Dome missile Defense system on Thursday ( Photo: Screeshot )

House majority leader Steny Hoyer said support of Israel is not a partisan matter.

"We vigorously, strongly, unshakably stand for Israel's right to defend itself against terror," Hoyer said.

"Iron Dome has saved countless lives," he said.

3 צפייה בגלריה The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts a rocket fired from Gaza on the city of Ashkelon in May ( Photo: Reuters )

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Iron Dome was purely a defensive system.

"Passage of this bill reflects the great unity in Congress on a bipartisan and bicameral basis for Israel's security. Assistance to Israel is vital, because Israel's security is an imperative for America's security. Today, and every day, Congress stands in support of a comprehensive, durable peace in the region, and we pray for every life lost on all sides of this conflict," Pelosi said.