Watch: Israel launches advanced surveillance balloon in the north

The Israeli Air Force launched on Saturday an advanced surveillance balloon designed to detect and alert against various threats in the north – from aircraft to cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

The system is still in the deployment phase and is not considered operational. In Lebanon, the balloon was spotted from a considerable distance, with claims that it rose to the northern skies facing Bint Jbeil.

The system, housed within a massive balloon, has been developed for years in collaboration between Israel and the United States. According to the Israeli Air Force, it is considered the largest of its kind in the world and is equipped with dozens of specialized cameras, small computers, and large data processors. It measures 117 meters in length and weighs several tons.

The transportation and deployment of the balloon were no simple tasks, constituting one of the most complex logistical operations undertaken by the Air Force in the past decade. The balloon arrived disassembled in containers and was assembled and deployed by specially arriving American teams. Inside the balloon, the teams embedded the most advanced detection sensors developed by the Israeli aerospace industry.

This marks a significant step in enhancing Israel's aerial surveillance capabilities, providing an additional layer of defense against potential threats in the northern region.