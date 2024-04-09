Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel amid war in Gaza

The Turkish Trade Ministry announced Tuesday it will restrict exports to Israel in 54 categories in an attempt to pressure Israel to pursue a cease-fire in Gaza. Turkish officials added the trade restriction would remain in effect until Israel declares an immediate pause in fighting in Gaza and allows for the continuous provision of adequate humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli officials are concerned the export ban, which includes iron and raw materials used in construction, will also expand to include regional petroleum and affect El Al flights over Turkish airspace.

The decision to restrict trade comes a day after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his country is taking a series of steps against Israel. The decisions are motivated by Turkish rancor at Israel's decision to reject a request from Turkey and Qatar to air-drop humanitarian aid above Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference, Fidan said there was no excuse to hinder Turkey's efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. "We decided to take a series of new measures against Israel," he said. "These measures, approved by our president, will be implemented step by step, without delay, and will continue until Israel declares a cease-fire and allows humanitarian aid to reach Gaza without interruption.”

Fidan also argued the humanitarian aid Turkey sent to Egypt, intended to reach Gaza "by sea and air," amounted to over 42,000 tons. "Turkey is one of the two countries that send the most aid to Gaza, our ninth ship has just sailed," the Turkish foreign minister said.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that the Turkish decision “voids trade agreements with Israel” and that Jerusalem will appeal to its allies in the U.S. Congress to inspect Turkey’s breach of agreements and look into issuing sanctions against Ankara in response.

“Israel won’t surrender to violence and coercion. We’ll take similar steps against Turkey which will harm the country’s economy,” Katz said in a statement.

Israel and Turkey’s relationship , which has known many ups and downs in recent years, has deteriorated significantly since the outset of the war in Gaza. Last month, Foreign Minister Katz called Turkey's deputy ambassador to Israel for a reprimand, following threats made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.