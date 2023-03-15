Israeli president presents compromise amid judicial overhaul crisis

President Issac Herzog on Wednesday presented his "people's compromise," to end the crisis over the government's overhaul of the judicial system.

The president's plan protects the independence of the judiciary, preserves the power of the attorney general and the legal advisors and calls for legislation of basic laws in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence.

In his speech, the president said the country was on the verge of civil war and at a critical juncture and his proposal is a compromise road that adequately addresses all concerns and perceptions.

"As I've said before - if only one side wins, nobody wins," he said. "This will strengthen the Knesset, the government and the judiciary and protect Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the compromise claiming in a statement that it did not provide the needed changes to the judicial system.

Judicial appointments

Judicial appointments are to be made by a panel consisting of three ministers, the chief justice and two judges, three members of the Knesset – two from the opposition and one from the coalition and two representatives of the public who will be chosen by the justice minister and approved by the chief justice.

A seven-member majority will be needed to select judges.

No changes will be made to the selection of a chief justice according to seniority.

The Knesset will pass a Basic Law Constitution.

Basic laws

Basic laws will be put to four parliamentary votes. The first three votes will require a 61-seat majority and the final vote will require an 80-seat majority. Basic laws will not be subject to judicial review.

Overturning laws passed by the Knesset in the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will be able to overturn laws with a majority of 8 justices out of a panel of 11.

Human rights and basic freedoms including freedom of expression, employment, and protest as well as freedom from bigotry in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence will be made into a basic law.

The court will not be able to strike down government appointments or policies on the basis of unreasonableness but will be able to use the clause in cases of other government institutions.

Attorney General and legal advisors

The legal opinions made by the attorney general and legal advisors to the government will be binding.

Legal advisors will be chosen to serve a six-year term and could only be removed after approval of a special panel.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented the coalition's plan which included ending the courts' ability to overrule laws, a majority to the ruling coalition in the selection of judges and Supreme Court justices, and laws that would give politicians power over legal advisors and opinions.

Israelis went to the street in mass demonstrations to protest what they called the destruction of Israeli democracy.

Herzog had been meeting with legal experts, captains of industry and other experts to formulate his compromise proposal. In a speech last week , he said the government's proposal was destructive and should be thrown out.

"Our democracy is a value, an independent judiciary, is a value, the rights of the minorities, gender equality, are our values, and yes more diversity in our courts is also a value," he said.

Netanyahu, who delayed his departure to Germany, scheduled for the afternoon to the late evening hours was in communication with the president and reportedly agreed to much of his proposed compromise.

Cabinet secretary Yossi Fox who has replaced Netanyahu in all matters pertaining to the legislation described the compromise as one-sided and had not been agreed to by any member of the coalition.

Netanyahu was barred by the attorney general, from involvement in the manner because of his ongoing criminal trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, out of concerns of a conflict of interests.

Levin however, refused changes to his program's selection of judges even after talking to Herzog. He is in mourning for his father who passed away earlier this week and spoke to Netanyahu and Herzog from his home.

Herzog spoke to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday and briefed him on the compromise proposal ahead of his meeting with Netanyahu on Thursday. Steinmeier had publicly expressed his concern over the government's legislative action.







