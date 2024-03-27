Hard-line Haredim stand outside IDF recruitment center to dissuade others from joining

Members of Neturei Karta, a religious sect of Haredi Jews that opposes the very idea of Zionism and the state of Israel, maintain a daily presence outside the Jerusalem recruitment office of the Israel Defense Forces. Their mission is to deter young Haredi men who visit the office from joining the IDF.

is a major public talking point, their activities are increasingly noticeable. "We are here every day, two volunteer members, ensuring that any Haredi young man who wants to enter the office to resolve his recruitment status doesn't get entangled," explains Aharon, a Neturei Karta member who was on duty near the recruitment office.

Aharon concisely outlined the stance of his faction. "We believe that it's not only forbidden for Haredim to enlist but also for secular individuals. The military is the worst possible option. Joining the army lowers one's moral standards and leads to corruption. We've seen boys who've entered the army and ended up in a worse state than secular people."

He expressed no concern over security issues or fear of incidents like those of October 7. "There's no need for combat. We coexisted with the Arabs in the land of Israel, without the need for a state and government, and we lived peacefully. There was no necessity for wars to inhabit this place," Aharon asserts.

