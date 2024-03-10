This is the outline of the operation to protect residents of the north from Hezbollah

The IDF has begun to implement Operation Steady Anchor, to protect tens of thousands of Israelis living in the north who do not have a shelter or protected room. The Home Front Command has used the last few weeks to promote an emergency program to establish shelters for residents who live in old buildings which do not contain a protected space and where the time to reach a neighborhood shelter is longer than the warning time of an incoming rocket, which is around a minute on average in cities such as Haifa.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

According to the plan, which was formulated and budgeted in the last two months, dozens of mass shelters were established, mainly in underground parking lots, to which the residents without protection will be directed. They will stay there for relatively short periods of time, a few hours to a few days, depending on the need.

3 View gallery Older buildings in northern Israeli cities do not have protected rooms ( Photo: Sharon Tzur )

The defense establishment has completed a major procurement process that included tenders to provide the logistical solutions to set up the plan if it goes into effect on short notice with the outbreak of war against Hezbollah. Among these logistics are cleaning services for these complexes, thousands of boxes of non-perishable food and water. The operation has been dubbed Steady Anchor, and is meant to provide solutions for older neighborhoods in cities in northern Israel.

In such a scenario, the Home Front Command will also be for the transportation of the citizens, including the elderly and the disabled. In the past, the security system debated whether to set up emergency tents for populations without protection in northern cities in safe and distant areas, such as the Aravah in the Negev Desert, but this plan was dropped, in part because it is understood that the residents would prefer to stay relatively close to their homes. Since many hotels have been full since October with evacuees from the conflict lines in the Western Negev and the Galilee, the possibility of sheltering the unprotected population in northern hotels appears unlikely.

"We have now purchased about 80,000 boxes of food for the benefit of the program," noted a military official who is familiar with the operation. "Transfer to hotels is not relevant because there are perhaps 10,000 rooms left in Israel, which would barely be enough for a quarter of Safed's population. We have strengthened protection solutions in cities near the border such as Nahariya and Kiryat Shemona, but we won't now scatter thousands of mobile shelters on the old streets of the Krayot or Akko – it's expensive and irrelevant."

3 View gallery Commander of the IDF Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, met with the security coordinators of northern municipalities ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The program also includes temporary accommodation facilities, beds and chairs for the residents' well-being. The Home Front Command emphasized that the plan should be national and also include similar solutions for residents without protection in the center of the country.

The IDF realized in the last four months that Hezbollah's weapons arsenal also includes many precision rockets, some of which have a flat trajectory such as advanced and long-range anti-tank missiles, which reached a distance of about 10 kilometers from the border area to the summit of Mount Meron. Some of them also do not require a continuous line of sight between the launcher and the target, and Hezbollah's precision missiles were able to bypass hills and explod on precise remote controlled targets in Kiryat Shemona and its surroundings.

In addition, since the beginning of the war, many dozens of suicide drones have been launched from Lebanon into the country. Most of them were intercepted, but some were not detected at all or exploded in Israeli territory.

3 View gallery Hazbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

The Home Front Command created an engineering specification as part of the plan that determines how any underground parking lot can actually be part of a mass shelter. The IDF also says that information about the shelters will be provided to the citizens, who will then decide if they want to move to them.